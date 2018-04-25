MMA star 'Cowboy' Cerrone eyes record in Singapore

US mixed martial arts star Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone vowed Wednesday to make short shrift of his British opponent in June, saying he is excited at the prospect of notching up the most wins in UFC history.

But the 35-year-old welterweight said the record would just be a bonus and his main aim is to defeat up and coming fighter Leon "Rocky" Edwards, who is nine years his junior, during their match in Singapore.

"I'm just going out there for the win," Cerrone, number 11 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight rankings, told reporters in the city-state.

"Winning the record for the most wins just comes with it, but it's pretty cool... I'm excited about it."

Cerrone is currently in a three-way tie for the most wins in UFC history with former champions Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre at 20 victories each.

With the UFC expanding into the Asian market, Cerrone said he would like to build a fan base in the region and expressed his desire to fight in the Philippines, Japan and Thailand.

"The Asian market is so big, it's so powerful so it's foolish not to tap into that market," he said.

Edwards, 26, said he aims to deny Cerrone the record.

"He has more wins than I have fights but make no mistake, I'm going up there to put this man away. I'm young, I'm hungry," he told reporters.

But Cerrone said he does not see the fight going five rounds.

"Every fight I've seen of Leon's he kind of gets tired and burns out towards the end of the round," he said.

"I get stronger and faster as the rounds go on so the deeper in the quicksand he pulls me, the worse it is for him."