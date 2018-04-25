Meghan Markle ties the knot -- but not with Prince Harry

A little less than a month before her royal wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has said "I do" -- on television.

Markle fans who can't wait until the actress walks down the aisle next month can tune into the seventh season finale of the legal drama "Suits" -- which sees Markle's character Rachel tie the knot with Mike, played by Patrick J. Adams.

"I wanted to marry you from the second I met you," Mike says in a preview of the episode, to air Wednesday.

"You are the husband I've always wanted," Rachel says, marking a happy ending for the two actors leaving the series.

"We know there's another wedding on the horizon for Ms. Markle but just seeing her here in all of her bridal resplendence is a fairytale come true," said the network USA, which airs the series, on its website.

The characters Mike and Rachel had already tried getting married in a previous season -- but police arrested the former and thwarted the nuptial plans.

Shortly after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the future Duchess, 36, said she would leaving acting to focus on humanitarian work.

Her final appearance on "Suits" -- in which she has starred since 2011 -- will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for her big day on May 19, when she will marry Prince Harry in a chapel inside Windsor Castle before 600 invited guests.

Another 2,640 people will be welcomed onto the castle grounds.

American, mixed-race and "fiercely independent," Markle is widely seen as a breath of fresh air for Britain's royal family.

"I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach, or a few avocados," she once wrote.

She will be the second American to join the British monarchy after socialite Wallis Simpson -- who married Prince Edward after he abdicated the throne, and like Markle had once divorced prior to marrying royalty.