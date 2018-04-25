Heat put on ice as 76ers advance

The Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on Tuesday, defeating the Miami Heat 104-91 to seal a 4-1 series victory.

J.J. Redick scored 27 points and Joel Embiid weighed in with 19 as the Sixers set up a second round meeting against either Boston or Milwaukee.

A fiercely contested duel at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center was effectively settled in the third quarter, when the Sixers pulled clear to take a decisive lead.

Prior to that there had been little to separate the two sides, with Miami holding the hosts 46-46 at halftime.

But the Sixers surged into a 66-54 lead after Robert Covington's three-pointer with 6:11 remaining in the third period.

Philadelphia eventually outscored Miami 34-20 in the third quarter, giving them a healthy buffer that Miami never came close to overturning.

Philadelphia will head into the next round in a buoyant mood after an impressive all-round offensive display that saw five players make double figures.

Embiid had 12 rebounds to go with his 19 points while Australian-born rookie Ben Simmons had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Philadelphia transformed their fortunes this season after years languishing near the foot of the Eastern Conference.

In 2016 they finished bottom with just 10 wins and 72 defeats but this season turned it around to finish third in the East.