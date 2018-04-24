Australia's Matthews wins Tour de Romandie prologue

Australia's Michael Matthews won the opening prologue of the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland on Tuesday in Fribourg.

Sunweb rider Matthews, who won the green jersey on last year's Tour de France, seized the yellow jersey thanks to a 5min 33sec ride around the 4km route in the Swiss town that finished with a tricky climb.

He finished a second ahead of home hope Tom Bohli of BMC and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, the Lotto NL rider who is one of the favourites.

Matthews' fellow Australian Richie Porte, who won the race last year, was 14 seconds off the pace.

Wednesday's first stage proper will be a 166.6km ride from Fribourg to Delemont, near Basel.