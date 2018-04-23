Sport

Napoli's Reina set to face old Liverpool team-mates

Liverpool's former goalkeeper Pepe Reina will face several of his old team-mates in a pre-season friendly with his present side Serie A title contenders Napoli in Dublin on August 4.

Old friends reunion beckons for Napoli's Reina in Dublin
Old friends reunion beckons for Napoli's Reina in Dublin (AFP)

Liverpool's former goalkeeper Pepe Reina will face several of his old team-mates in a pre-season friendly with his present side Serie A title contenders Napoli in Dublin on August 4.

Liverpool -- who are preparing for their Champions League semi-final first leg clash with Roma on Tuesday -- issued a statement announcing the fixture which will be played at Lansdowne Road.

Liverpool -- who played Spanish side Athletic Bilbao at the same stadium last year in front of a sell out crowd -- last confronted Napoli in the Europa League group stage which the English giants won 3-1.

"As a Club, we have tremendous support in Ireland, so it's always a pleasure to come to Dublin and play in front of our Irish fans," said Liverpool legend Ian Rush, who as a club ambassador went to Dublin to finalise the details surrounding the fixture.

"There's certain to be a fantastic atmosphere when LFC and our Italian opponents arrive in August; and we thank the Football Association of Ireland for their support in hosting the game."

Spanish international Reina, 35, played for Liverpool from 2005-14 winning the 2006 FA Cup and 2012 League Cup and has been at Napoli since joining from Bayern Munich in 2015.