Brazilian women claim seventh Copa, qualify for World Cup and Olympics

Brazil won the women's Copa America title for the seventh time in eight editions on Sunday, allowing them to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France as well as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Brazil have six points from their two games with a match to play but they made sure of their title when Chile beat Argentina 4-0 in their final clash to also qualify for the World Cup.

The Brazilians were due to complete the tournament later Sunday against Colombia but they could not be toppled from top spot by Chile (four points), Argentina (three) or the Colombian side who only have one point.