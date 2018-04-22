Levy boosts Ryder Cup hopes with Morocco triumph

France's Alexander Levy claimed his fifth European Tour title with a nerveless one-shot victory in the Trophee Hassan II on Sunday and boosted his outside hopes of making the Ryder Cup team in the process.

The 27-year-old started the final day at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam one shot off the lead but hit the front on the third hole before signing for a 70 and finishing the week at eight under for a 280 total.

Spain's Alvaro Quiros was second after a birdie-birdie finish helped him pass Swedish pair Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren, Mikko Ilonen of Finland and Italian Andrea Pavan who were all two shots off Levy's total.

"I'm a little bit tired now because it was really tough today but I did a really good job. For me, I played an amazing game. I'm so happy to win this trophy," Levy told europeantour.com

Sunday's win adds to his titles at the 2014 and 2017 China Open, Portugal Masters in 2014 and the 2016 European Open. It should also elevate him into the world top 50.

Levy, with three top-10s in his other five events this season, remains hopeful of forcing his way into Thomas Bjorn's European team for the Ryder Cup being played on French soil at Le Golf National near Paris in September.

"Like I said from the start of the season, I need to improve my game," he said of his Ryder Cup chances.

"I need to work a lot. I worked a lot the last two days, two weeks, and I won this trophy.

"So that's helped me but step by step, it's a good win but I need to go back to work because we can see we have a lot of good players in Europe. So it will be tough to make it."