Beric double keeps Saint-Etienne run going

Robert Beric scored a second-half brace as Saint-Etienne came from behind to beat Troyes 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday, continuing their remarkable revival since the turn of the year.

Adama Niane had given relegation-threatened Troyes the lead early on at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, but Beric headed in the home side's equaliser in the 69th minute.

The Slovenian striker, who had been introduced as a half-time substitute, then turned in a low centre by Romain Hamouma six minutes later to make it 2-1.

That was his seventh league goal since being recalled from a loan spell at Anderlecht in January, and the win allowed Les Verts to extend their remarkable unbeaten run to 12 games.

The turnaround at the 10-time former champions coincided with the appointment of veteran Jean-Louis Gasset as head coach.

He has taken a team who were 16th in the table less than three months ago, up to sixth, just a point off a Europa League berth with four matches remaining.

Troyes remain in the bottom three having gone nine games without a win now.

Paris Saint-Germain, who were crowned champions last weekend with a 7-1 demolition of previous title winners Monaco, go to Bordeaux later on Sunday.