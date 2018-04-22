Dominant Stephens edges US towards Fed Cup final

Sloane Stephens gave defending champions the United States a 2-1 lead over France in their Fed Cup semi-final after brushing aside Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-0 in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday.

The lopsided win means France's world number 122 Pauline Parmentier must upset the odds and beat 13th-ranked Madison Keys to deny the US a place in November's final against the Czech Republic, who earlier knocked out Germany.

It was world number 20 Mladenovic who had given France a fighting chance when ending Coco Vandeweghe's 13-match Fed Cup win streak to pull France level at 1-1 on Saturday.

But she was unable to repeat those heroics against the US Open champion who had given the Americans their first point when defeating Parmentier 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 in Saturday's opening rubber.