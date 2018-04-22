Goerges victory gives Germany Fed Cup lifeline

Julia Goerges dragged Germany back into their Fed Cup semi-final against the Czech Republic with a gritty win over Karolina Pliskova on Sunday.

Victories by Petra Kvitova and Pliskova in Saturday's singles had put the Czechs 2-0 up in Stuttgart before Goerges's impressive 6-4, 6-2 win kept the tie alive.

"The crowd gave me amazing support and drove me on," said Goerges.

"There is still all to play for and we believe we are good enough to pull this off."

Angelique Kerber now has the challenge of needing to beat Kvitova in the final singles rubber to set up a decisive doubles match.

Having lost in less than an hour to two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova the day before, Goerges showed character in a gutsy display with the home crowd roaring her on.

Leaning on her strong service game and producing several outstanding returns, Goerges gave Pliskova no time to settle.

The German needed only 27 minutes to win the rapid-fire first set, then took advantage of her first two break opportunities in the second with ice-cold finishing.

She saved the best for last, sealing victory in just 55 minutes with an ace.

Despite the defeat, the Czech Republic are still well placed to continue their impressive recent Fed Cup form, having won the title five times in the last seven years.