Coutinho starts for Barca in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde plumped for Philippe Coutinho in his starting line-up for Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla.

Coutinho was preferred to Ousmane Dembele and Paulinho for the showdown at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi up front as expected.

Andres Iniesta also started, in what could prove to be the Spaniard's last tournament final before he departs for China.

Sevilla, looking to upset Barca's hopes of winning a domestic double this season, went with Luis Muriel up front, while Steven Nzonzi and Ever Banega were entrusted with winning the battle in midfield.

Starting line-ups for the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday:

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Jasper Cillessen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta, Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Coach: Ernesto Valverde (4-3-3)

Sevilla: David Soria, Clement Lenglet, Ever Banega, Joaquin Correa, Steven Nzonzi, Jesus Navas, Pablo Sarabia, Sergi Escudero, Luis Muriel, Franco Vazquez, Gabriel Mercado

Coach: Vincenzo Montella (ITA)

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)