Aussie Matthews coy on Liege chances despite Dumoulin backing

Australian cycling all-rounder Michael Matthews played down his chances in Sunday's Liege-Bastogne-Liege despite being tipped as the danger man in the last and greatest of the Ardennes classics.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe who won the shorter Fleche Wallone on Wednesday said that if the race came down to a sprint then the 27-year-old Aussie would be a serious contender.

On the 2017 Tour de France Matthews emerged with the green sprint points jersey, but he has powerful climbing abilities and was fourth here last year.

But he feared his exertions in finishing fifth in midweek had left their mark.

"I'm still really sore, yesterday (Friday) we did a recon and I had to hold onto the car every single climb," he said on Saturday.

"I went so deep on Wednesday. I don't think I ever went so deep in my life."

His other problem he maintained was the spring pollen levels that were driving him to distraction.

"The heat is not a problem but the pollen in the air is." he said.

"I'm coughing all the time and my eyes are really itchy."

On the bright side Matthews will have a superstar 'domestique' in his usual team leader and the Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin.

"Hopefully he can get me to that last hill and we'll see what training he's done in the Sierra Nevada, with his prep for the Giro it's good timing for me," he smiled.

World Champion Dumoulin made no bones about his role here in Belgium.

"Michael Matthews is our leader. He's a sprinter-climber kind of guy and normally he should wait really long into the race to make his move, if not the sprint.

"Someone like me I'm on a more attacking kind of modus if I have the legs, it all depends on the legs, so we'll see. I hope to see an open, exciting race, " said Dumoulin, who will defend the Giro in May.

Gerrans upbeat

The 2014 champion Simon Gerrans is 37 years old now and said he was totally looking forward to the long ride Sunday.

"We have a really good group of guys here and we hope to be really animating this race tomorrow," said Gerrans, who has three Tour de France stages to his name.

"Dylan (Teuns) has had a fantastic spring, he's been really consistent. He's in with a chance but I'm not giving our tactics away," said the powerful roller.

"We haven't seen Liege won from anywhere except the last hill for some time. I think it was 2005, but who knows, it can be done from 20km.

Sky's team leader is the Dutch master some feel could win the Tour de France, Wout Poels.

"It's my first race back since breaking my collarbone, but I'm feeling really good and I like this hot weather, the sun doesn't bother me at all," said a relaxed looking Poels who won this race in a blizzard in 2016.

His teammate Geraint Thomas said Poels, who comes into his own on steep climbs, had good back up.

"With Sergio (Henao) and Kwiatko (Michal Kwiatkowski) we just need a bit of luck to make something happen.

"It comes down to a war of attrition and at the end the strongest guy rises to the top," said the Welshman who thought his own form would be too weak after his fall at Paris Roubaix two weeks ago.