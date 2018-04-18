DR Congo football chief held in embezzlement probe

The head of the Democratic Republic of Congo's football association has been taken into custody as part of a probe into embezzlement, an investigating magistrate said Wednesday.

FECOFA president Constant Omari has been held along with sports ministry secretary general Barthelemy Okito and two FECOFA vice presidents -- Roger Bondembe and Theobad Binamungu -- since Tuesday evening, the magistrate told AFP.

He said the four were "currently being heard" over the use of public funds in the organisation of matches in African competitions involving national sides as well as clubs.

Alain Makengo, a lawyer for the four men, told AFP they are suspected of embezzling $1.0 million (800,000 euros) earmarked for four matches.

Omari is also vice president of the African Football Confederation and a member of the executive committee of FIFA.

The national football league (Linafoot) announced Wednesday that it had suspended "all its activities until further notice".

The championship freeze was in "solidarity" with Omari and his two vice presidents, "humiliated and unjustly deprived of their freedom", according to a statement signed by Linafoot chief Bosco Mwehu and his secretary Emmanuel Kande.