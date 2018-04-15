Missing Salvadoran journalist found dead on roadside: media

A Salvadoran journalist reported missing Sunday has been found dead on the side of a road, according to media reports.

According to media reports, the body of Karla Turcios, 33, was found on a highway on the outskirts of Santa Rosa Guachipilin, 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of San Salvador.

"Journalist Karla Turcios was murdered," the newspaper La Prensa Grafica -- a sister title of El Economista magazine, where the mother-of-one worked -- tweeted.

A source from the Salvadoran public prosecutor's office told AFP the body of an apparently strangled woman was found on a highway in the Santa Rosa Guachipilin area -- but there were no identifying documents available and the body was transferred for forensic analysis.

La Prensa Grafica said Turcios' husband identified her body by her clothes and a scar.

"We sympathize with your family in these hard times," the newspaper wrote on Twitter, sharing a photograph of Turcios.

Turcios had been reported as missing by her family and the newspaper earlier Sunday.