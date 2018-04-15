Johnson outlasts Sandgren to repeat as US Clay champion

Steve Johnson captured his second consecutive ATP US Clay Court Championship title on Sunday by outlasting fellow American Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (7/2), 2-6, 6-4.

Sixth seed Johnson won his third career ATP title, taking two in a row on Houston clay after his first victory came in 2016 at Nottingham.

American eighth seed Sandgren, who made a stunning run to the Australian Open quarter-finals in January, was playing in his first tour final.

Johnson, ranked five spots ahead of Sandgren at 51, had never before faced the shock Aussie Open upstart, who ousted Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem, two top-10 foes, at Melbourne in January.

After Johnson dominated the first-set tie-breaker, Sandgren broke for a 4-2 edge in the second set and broke again in the eighth game to force a third set.

Johnson, 28, took the only break of the final set from Sandgren, 26, in the ninth game and denied the only break point he faced in the set in the close-out game.