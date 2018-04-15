Award-winning Italian filmmaker Vittorio Taviani dies

Italian filmmaker and Cannes Film Festival winner Vittorio Taviani has died aged 88, according to media reports on Sunday citing family sources.

Taviani and his brother Paolo formed one of Italian cinema's most famous duos and together they made more than 15 films.

One of their best-known was the gritty biopic "Padre Padrone", set in Sardinia, which won the top Palme d'Or prize at Cannes in 1977.

Born in San Miniato, Tuscany, on September 20, 1929, Taviani died in Rome after suffering from a long-term illness.

Another of the brothers' critically acclaimed films is 2012's "Caesar Must Die", for which they won the Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The pair's father was an anti-fascist lawyer and they had an early interest in social issues, which they later translated onto the screen.