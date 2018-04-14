Sorrell quits as CEO of advertiser WPP

Martin Sorrell quit Saturday as chief executive of WPP less than a fortnight after the world's biggest advertising group revealed it had launched an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct against him.

Sorrell founded the British ad giant.

"Obviously I am sad to leave WPP after 33 years," he said in a statement.

"It has been a passion, focus and source of energy for so long.

"However, I believe it is in the best interests of the business if I step down now."

Long-serving Sorrell has made headlines in recent years regarding his sizeable pay at a time when traditional advertising groups struggle against fierce competition from the likes of Google and Facebook.

Sorrell received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.