Sorrell quits as CEO of advertiser WPP

Martin Sorrell quit Saturday as chief executive of WPP less than a fortnight after the world's biggest advertising group revealed it had launched an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct against him.

File photo of Martin Sorrell who has quit as chief executive of WPP less than a fortnight after the world's biggest advertising group revealed it had launched an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct against him (AFP)

Sorrell founded the British ad giant.

"Obviously I am sad to leave WPP after 33 years," he said in a statement.

"It has been a passion, focus and source of energy for so long.

"However, I believe it is in the best interests of the business if I step down now."

Long-serving Sorrell has made headlines in recent years regarding his sizeable pay at a time when traditional advertising groups struggle against fierce competition from the likes of Google and Facebook.

Sorrell received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.