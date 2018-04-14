Double-shift Edmund into first ATP final in Morocco

Britain's Kyle Edmund reached his first ATP World Tour final on Saturday when he defeated France's Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4 at the Marrakech clay court tournament.

The 23-year-old, ranked 26 in the world, will face experienced Spaniard Pablo Andujar for the title on Sunday.

Edmund, who went all the way to the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, had to see off Tunisia's Malek Jaziri 6-2, 6-1 earlier in the day in a quarter-final held over from Friday due to rain.

Andujar, the tournament champion in 2011 and 2012 when it was played in Casablanca, also won twice on Saturday, beating Alexey Vatutin of Russia 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 before then easing past Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

"I didn’t expect to be in the final as I’m just coming back from injury," 33-year-old Andujar, now down at 355 in the world having once been a top 40 player, told atpworldtour.com.

"It will a tough final against Kyle, he’s an excellent player. I’m a bit tired right now, but very much looking forward to the final and very happy with my two wins today."