Guardiola will play golf as City await title

Pep Guardiola will be on the golf course as Manchester City wait for news of the Manchester United match that could see them crowned champions on Sunday.

Guardiola's side are within touching distance of the Premier League title after Saturday's 3-1 win at Tottenham.

The leaders are 16 points clear of second-placed United and a defeat for Jose Mourinho's men against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday would see City take the trophy.

But Albion are bottom of the table and few give them a chance of upsetting United.

So City boss Guardiola won't be watching the match on television.

Instead, he plans a round of golf with his son Marius.

"I have a golf game with my son. The only score I want to know is bogey or birdy," Guardiola said.

"We will see. Football is unpredictable. Normally United beats West Brom."

City could also take the title if United beat West Brom and then lose to Bournemouth in midweek.

If United -- who denied Guardiola's team the title by beating them last weekend -- win both games, City can still clinch it with a victory against Swansea next weekend.

"We didn't take our first chance, so hopefully we can take the second chance to celebrate with our fans next week," Guardiola said.