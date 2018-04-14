Ashton breaks French Top 14 try record

Toulon's English international winger Chris Ashton broke the Top 14 record when he scored his 22nd try of the season as he opened the scoring against Montpellier on Saturday.

The 31-year-old touched down in the seventh minute in Marseille after a pass from former All Black Ma'a Nonu.

For the last three weeks, Ashton, who left Saracens for France last summer, had been tied with Fijian Napolioni Nalaga, who scored 21 tries for Clermont in 2008-2009.

Toulon raced into a three-try lead in the first 22 minutes but also lost two French internationals, Francois Trinh-Duc and Guilhem Guirado, to injury.