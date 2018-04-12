Swedish Academy head resigns amid turmoil

Two members of the Swedish Academy which awards the Nobel Literature Prize, including the body's head Sara Danius, resigned Thursday, amid a growing crisis over a high-profile man accused of sexual assaults.

"It is the Academy's wish that I leave my post as permanent secretary," Danius said after an emergency meeting of academy members in Stockholm.

"I would have liked to have continued, but there are other things to do in life," she told reporters.

Also stepping down is Academy member Katarina Frostenson, a Swedish writer.

The resignations come after the daily Dagens Nyheter in November published statements from 18 women, saying they had been subject to harassment and physical abuse by the accused man.

The academy has since severed all ties with him and cut grants made to him.

It has also launched an internal investigation and enlisted the services of a law firm.

The Academy, which in under the direct patronage of the Norwegian king, is traditionally very discreet and has been deeply shaken by the scandal.

The head of the Nobel Foundation, Lars Heikensten, has publicly expressed concern about what he termed a "serious and difficult situation".

Three academics resigned last week in protest after the institution had expressed renewed confidence in Katarina Frostenson, who finally announced her resignation on Thursday.

According to Peter Englund, one of the three who resigned, the case has deeply divided the institution.

He believes that Sara Danius, who succeeded him in 2015, is the target of "unwarranted" internal criticism.

A professor of literature at Stockholm University, Danius was the first woman to hold the position.

Academicians are life-long members and cannot, in principle, resign, but they can leave their chairs empty.

Of the 18 elders of the academy, seven are no longer active members, and two women, Kerstin Ekman and Lotta Lotass, have gone on leave for several years.