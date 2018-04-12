Woods files entry for US Open - tournament

Former world number one Tiger Woods has filed an entry to play in this year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills, tournament organisers confirmed on Thursday.

The 14-time major champion, who has not played in the US Open since 2015, had been expected to return to the event this year following a successful comeback from back surgery.

The 42-year-old finished tied for 32nd place at last week's Masters at Augusta, his first major since returning from injury.

Woods' won the last of his 14 majors at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines.

This year's US Open will take place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, New York from 14-17, where Woods has played twice before.