Dodgers to host 2020 All-Star game

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game will return to Dodger Stadium in 2020 after a four-decade absence, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the 2020 Midsummer Classic would take place at the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time since the 1980 event.

"I think the best thing about LA is the position of this franchise in this community," Manfred said during an announcement on the field at Dodger Stadium.

"I think there's an opportunity to make the All-Star Game particularly special for the players who come here."

As well as the 1980 game, the Dodgers also hosted the baseball showpiece in 1959 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The team also staged the event in Brooklyn in 1949 before they relocated to California.

This year's All-Star game will be hosted by the Washington Nationals in July while the Cleveland Indians will stage next year's event.

"To host a Major League All-Star Game is very special," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

"But you take the greatest franchise and sports team and city and you marry those together. You take all the Dodger greats and players and coaches and mesh them. It's a huge honor, we're very grateful," he added. "It's going to be one heck of a party in 2020."