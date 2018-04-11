Kane awarded Tottenham goal after appeal

Harry Kane has been awarded Tottenham Hotspur's second goal in their 2-1 Premier League victory at Stoke City after the England star appealed against the decision to give it to Christian Eriksen.

Kane claimed he got the final touch on Eriksen's free-kick at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, but the strike was initially credited to the Danish midfielder.

"I swear on my daughter's life that I touched the ball," Kane later said.

Eriksen added: "He celebrated like it was his goal so I will have to take his word for it."

After reviewing the match footage, the Premier League's goal accreditation appeals panel ruled Kane had diverted the ball into the net, giving the striker 25 Premier League goals this season.

"Harry Kane has been awarded Tottenham Hotspur's second goal in their 2-1 win against Stoke City on Saturday, after the club and player successfully appealed to the Premier League's Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel," a Premier League statement said on Wednesday.

Kane is chasing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who has 29 goals this term, in the race to finish as the league's top scorer.

The match at Stoke was Kane's first start since March after he returned from an ankle injury.

Salah, who has scored 11 goals in his last eight league games, appeared to question the decision on Twitter.

Just 15 minutes after the announcement, he posted: "Wooooooow really ?"