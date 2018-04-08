Crutchlow wins as Marquez, Rossi clash at Argentina MotoGP

Britain's Cal Crutchlow won the Argentina Moto GP on a Honda on Sunday in a race lit up by a dramatic clash between reigning world champion Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi.

Crutchlow took the lead two laps from the end and pipped France's Johann Zarco by a quarter of a second to take victory in the second race of the season, as Spain's Alex Rins came third.

It was his third Grand Prix win and Honda's 750th, leaving the British rider top of the early standings from Andrea Dovizioso.

The Italian won the opening race in Qatar last month but came sixth this time.

Jack Miller of Australia came fourth after claiming a shock maiden pole position, while Spaniard Marquez, who had been the fastest in the warm-up, crossed the line in fifth place.

However, he was relegated to 18th after being handed a 30-second penalty for hitting Rossi as he tried to overtake on a corner, sending the Italian to the floor.

Marquez was later seen heading to Rossi's box to apologise at the end of the race, with the Italian seven-time world champion having also finished up out of the points in 19th.

His compatriot Mattia Pasini won in Moto2, while another Italian, 19-year-old Marco Bezzecchi, claimed his first ever victory in Moto3.