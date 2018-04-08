Sport

Goerges, Bertens into Charleston final

Julia Goerges and Kiki Bertens will face off in the final of the WTA Volvo Car Open tournament in Charleston later Sunday after winning their rain-delayed semi-final matches.

German fifth seed Julia Goerges progressed after completing a straight-sets win over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova
German fifth seed Julia Goerges progressed after completing a straight-sets win over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova (AFP)

Julia Goerges and Kiki Bertens will face off in the final of the WTA Volvo Car Open tournament in Charleston later Sunday after winning their rain-delayed semi-final matches.

After heavy rains washed out play on Saturday, the final four were left facing a double-header to wrap up the tournament on Sunday.

Dutch 12th seed Bertens advanced to the final after saving a match point to defeat seventh-seeded Madison Keys 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the opening semi-final.

It was only Bertens' second career victory over Keys.

In the other semi-final, German fifth seed Goerges progressed after completing a straight-sets win over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

After rain forced suspension of their match at 4-4 on Saturday, Goerges seized the early initiative when play resumed on Sunday to claim the first set on a tie-break.

The 29-year-old then carried her momentum into the second to complete a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win in one hour seven minutes.