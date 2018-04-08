Depay stars again as Lyon boost Champions League bid

Memphis Depay continued his hot streak of form as Lyon turned up the pressure in the fight for Champions League qualification in France with a 5-0 win at bottom side Metz on Sunday.

The Dutchman scored one goal and set up the other four, with Lyon claiming a fourth consecutive win to climb up into third place in Ligue 1 above Marseille.

However, Marseille will have the chance to reclaim their place on the podium with a win when they host Montpellier in Sunday's late game.

With only the top three qualifying for Europe's elite club competition from France, it has come down to a straight fight between Lyon and Marseille to see who will join Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

PSG are 14 points clear at the top of the table from Monaco and will have the chance to clinch the title when they host last season's champions next weekend.

The capital side drew 1-1 at Saint-Etienne on Friday while Radamel Falcao and Rony Lopes scored as Monaco beat Nantes 2-1 on Saturday. The principality club are seven points ahead of Lyon with six games left.

Lyon were 2-0 up at half-time in Metz, with Depay twice sending in corners for Brazilian defender Marcelo to score.

The former Manchester United man got his name on the scoresheet in the 65th minute and then teed up Bertrand Traore and Mariano Diaz for further goals as Lyon won 5-0 on their travels for the fourth time this season.

Depay has now scored 13 league goals this season, with four coming in his last three games.