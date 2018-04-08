Canada town prepares somber vigil to honor hockey crash victims

Mourners in the tiny Canadian town of Humboldt, still struggling to make sense of a devastating tragedy, prepared Sunday for a prayer vigil to honor the victims of a truck-bus crash that killed 15 of their own and shook North American ice hockey.

Police said a collision late Friday between a transport truck and a bus carrying players, coaches and team personnel of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team claimed 15 lives and left the other 14 people on the bus injured, some critically.

Volunteers, many red-eyed, lined up chairs on Sunday at the Broncos' arena in Humboldt -- not for the playoff game that fans had excitedly anticipated but for a somber vigil set to begin at 7:00 pm (0100 GMT Monday).

A large crowd was expected in the town of about 6,000 people.

Hockey players were expected to sit on the ice together, many in uniform. An additional 1,000 chairs were set up at a local curling rink, and live broadcast feeds were planned for other area venues, the Regina Leader-Post reported.

Dozens of locals, some of them classmates of the dead, camped just outside the arena, where flowers and written tributes have fast piled up.

Players on the stricken team ranged in age from 16 to 21.

From disbelief to grief

Mourners left flowers and messages of condolence outside an ice-skating rink in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, after the crash that killed several members of a junior hockey team (AFP)

The physical impact of Friday's crash

was so brutal that it tore open the bus and sent the truck's cargo of blue-wrapped bales of peat moss flying across a wide area.

It happened at the intersection of highways 35 and 335, between the prairie towns of Tisdale and Nipawin.

Police are still investigating its cause.

The initial disbelief felt by Canadians turned slowly to sorrow and grief once the magnitude of the town's losses was realized and names of the victims revealed.

The dead included head coach Darcy Haugan and team captain Logan Schatz.

The toll may rise. CBC television said Sunday that one gravely injured player was being kept on life support until his organs can be harvested.

The crash sent shock waves through the hockey worlds both of Canada -- where the sport is considered akin to a religion -- and the United States, which has 24 professional teams in the National Hockey League.

Hockey world shaken

Players of the professional Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets hockey teams paid tribute Saturday to victims of a crash that killed 15 in Canada, including several junior league hockey players (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

The players of two professional National Hockey League teams, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets, paid tribute to the Canadian victims by replacing their own names on their jerseys with the word "BRONCOS" for a match in Winnipeg.

The game Saturday night began after a minute of silence, with the players standing shoulder to shoulder on the ice in a circle of solidarity.

Earlier, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, a Saskatchewan native, fought back tears.

"I grew up right there in Saskatoon," Babcock said. "I can't even imagine being a parent or the wife or the kids at home and going through something like this."

Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, a retired NHL great, spoke for himself and his wife in a tweet.

"Janet and I have struggled all day with the horrific accident in Saskatchewan. We are so sad for the @HumboldtBroncos families and are praying for them," Gretsky said.

Tributes poured in from around the world, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump.

A campaign on the GoFundMe internet site to raise money for the families of victims, which initially aimed to raise Can$800,000 (US$626,000), had surged past $3.4 million by early Sunday afternoon.