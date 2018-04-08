Aussie Mogg double helps Montpellier past La Rochelle

Australian full-back Jesse Mogg crossed for a brace of tries as Montpellier consolidated their place at the head of the Top 14 with a six-try 40-24 mauling of La Rochelle on Sunday.

The bonus-point victory leaves Montpellier on 76 points and odds-on for one of the semi-final spots in the end-of-season play-offs.

Boasting 10 foreigners in their starting XV captained by France No.8 Louis Picamoles, Montpellier mixed their Springbok-hardened bottle up front with some sublime skills from Mogg and half-backs Ruan Pienaar and Aaron Cruden.

An entertaining match saw La Rochelle open the scoring through Paul Jordaan, the South African centre the final recipient from a Pierre Boudehent pass after Romaric Camou had broken the line.

Montpellier fired back through the three-time capped Wallaby Mogg, who skipped through a flaky defence for a fine individual try.

Ex-All Black scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow restored the visitors' lead as he pounced on an overthrown line-out for a straight run-in.

But in a non-stop 10 minutes of action, giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo was on hand after Mogg gathered a Cruden grubber and offloaded inside.

Picamoles scored Montpellier's third before the break, after which the home side turned the screw with two pushover tries to ex-Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis and Kelian Galletier.

Mogg got his second after latching on to a perfect Pienaar chip, the South African scrum-half missing the conversion after five previous successes.

Boudehent grabbed a consolation try for the visiting team, but La Rochelle were denied an injury-time try after Brock James's long pass to his unmarked winger was ruled forward.