Castres hit back to beat Toulouse and boost play-off hopes

New Zealander lock Alex Tulou scored a try and South African-born scrum-half Rory Kockott kicked a long-range penalty as Castres scored 20 unanswered points to beat Toulouse 28-23 on Saturday.

Victory kept alive Castres' chances of making the top six play-offs in the French league while a losing bonus point did little to boost Toulouse's aspirations of ending the regular season in the top two, and thus earning a bye into the play-off semi-finals.

Early tries from France internationals Gael Fickou and Yoann Huget looked set to propel Toulouse to second place in the Top 14 but Castres mounted a stirring second-half comeback.

Castres paid for first-half indiscipline as Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos kicked three penalties and converted both Fickou and Huget's tries to send the visitors into the changing rooms leading 23-8.

But Toulouse were unable to score any points after half-time.

Castres full-back Julien Dumora scored a try in each half but it was former New Zealand sevens international Tulou's score that changed the complexion of the match just before the hour mark.

A Benjamin Urdapilleta penalty gave Castres the lead for the first time in the match on 63 minutes and France international scrum-half Kockott sealed victory with his monstrous kick, helped by a strong tailwind, from inside the Castres half.