French win doubles to lead Italy in Davis Cup

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert cruised to a straight-sets victory in the doubles on Saturday to put France 2-1 up against Italy in their Davis Cup quarter-final.

French pair Pierre Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won their Davis Cup doubles in straight sets
French pair Pierre Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won their Davis Cup doubles in straight sets (AFP)

The French pair beat Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to leave the holders needing one point in the reverse singles on Sunday.

It took Mahut and Herbert just 1 hour 54 minutes to take revenge for a loss to the Italian tandem in the 2015 Australian Open doubles final.

Lucas Pouille (ranked 11th in the world) will have the chance to clinch a last-four place when he faces Fognini (ranked 20th) in the opening rubber on Sunday.