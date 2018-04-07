Ogier increases lead in Tour of Corsica

Sebastien Ogier, driving an M-Sport Ford, increased his lead in the Tour of Corsica, the fourth leg of the WRC World Championship, in the first three special stages on Saturday.

The five-time world champion led the Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) by 41.6 seconds with British driver Kris Meeke (Citroen) third at 46.8sec. Ogier started the morning with a 33.6sec lead over Neuville.

Standings after the first three special stages on Saturday:

1. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 2h01:27.7, 2. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) at 41.6 sec, 3. Kris Meeke-Paul Nagle (GBR-IRL/Citroen C3) 46.8,4. Ott Tanak-Martin Jarveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) 48.9, 5. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 1:11.3, 6. Dani Sordo-Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai i20) 1:35.3, 7. Elfyn Evans-Phil Mills (GBR/Ford Fiesta) 1:39.9, 8. Jari-Matti Latvala-Miikka Anttila (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 1:43.2, 9. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 1:51.3, 10. Bryan Bouffier-Xavier Panseri (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 2:19.1

Best times in special stages: Ogier (ES1, ES2, ES3), Lappi (ES4), Loeb (ES5, ES6), Tanak (ES7)