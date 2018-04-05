Merkel to visit White House

The White House on Thursday announced a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but said no date had yet been set.

There is an "upcoming visit," deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said, adding that the details were still being worked out.

After enjoying a tight relationship with president Barack Obama, Merkel has seen her relationship with Washington worsen under Trump.

The pair have clashed over NATO defense spending, trade and the Iran nuclear deal.

Merkel last visited the White House a year ago, holding a testy news conference with the US leader.