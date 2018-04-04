Icardi denied as Inter, AC Milan settle for derby draw

Captain Mauro Icardi missed a sitter and had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee as Inter Milan and AC Milan drew 0-0 in the rain on Wednesday.

Inter remain fourth in the final Champions League qualifying spot, one point behind Roma, with AC Milan's hopes of elite European football next season taking a knock as they remain sixth.

The Milan derby had been rescheduled after last month's game was postponed following the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, a former AC Milan player.

And before the game the fans joined in the minute's applause to honour another former Milan player and ex-England captain Ray Wilkins, who died earlier in the day aged 61.

Inter's Marcelo Brozovic and Antonio Candreva had early shots on goal but AC Milan went close on 21 minutes when Leonardo Bonucci's header from a free-kick was diverted away by the outstretched hand of Samir Handanovic.

Inter then thought they had taken the lead on 38 minutes when Icardi latched on to a Candreva through ball and tucked away under Bonucci's leg, but VAR ruled the Argentine to be offside.

After the break Inter threatened again when midfielder Ivan Perisic's cross bounced off the bar.

Icardi, who has scored 24 times in Serie A this season, proved wasteful missing two chances midway through the second half, the first with the goal at his mercy and the second as he tried to set up Perisic, only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to intervene.

Milan's Patrick Cutrone thought he had scored an acrobatic goal after 68 minutes but he too was deemed to be offside.

Inter next travel to Torino, who beat Crotone 4-1 on Wednesday, while Milan host Sassuolo who were held 1-1 by Chievo.

Earlier, in a clash between the bottom teams Mali forward Cheick Diabate scored a brace as Benevento beat Verona 3-0 for just their fourth win of the season.

Gaetano Letizia curled in the opener after 25 minutes.

Diabate had a couple of chances to double Benevento's advantage before heading in the second after 66 minutes, picking up an Enrico Brignola cross for his second six minutes from time.

Benevento remain bottom with 13 points from 30 games with the loss a blow for Verona's hopes of staying in the top flight.