Police confirm 'active shooter' at YouTube offices

Police responded Tuesday to an "active shooter" at YouTube's offices in California as social media images showed employees evacuating the campus.

San Bruno police warned on Twitter to stay away from the area housing the headquarters of the Google-owned video sharing service near San Francisco.

"We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive," the police department tweeted.

One image posted by a Twitter user showed employees being led out of the building with their hands up, with no further explanation.

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik tweeted: "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers."

Witnesses reported helicopters on the scene as well as police SWAT teams.

Google communications tweeted: "Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

YouTube headquarters is separate from the main Google campus in Mountain View