Pardew leaves Premier League tailenders West Bromwich Albion

Alan Pardew paid the price for a club record eight successive Premier League defeats by leaving his managerial role at West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent on Monday.

The 56-year-old had only been at the club for four months after replacing Tony Pulis but failed to revive their fortunes and he leaves them bottom of the table 10 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

Three of those matches are against Champions League chasing trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

"West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties," read a club statement on their website.

"Assistant Head Coach John Carver will also be leaving.

"The Club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

"First-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge of first team affairs until further notice.

"The Club will not be making any further comment at this time."

Pardew -- whose last managerial job saw him sacked as Crystal Palace manager in the 2016/17 campaign months after taking them to the FA Cup final -- replaced Pulis after the club had failed to win in 10 matches.

His cause was not helped by his players off-the-field behaviour either.

Four senior players -- including Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans and England midfielder Jake Livermore -- broke a team curfew whilst on a warm weather training camp in Barcelona in February and stole a taxi.