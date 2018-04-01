Kane fit to make Spurs bench at Chelsea

Harry Kane made a quick return from ankle ligament damage to take his place on the Tottenham Hotspur bench for Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Tottenham can take a huge step towards securing Champions League football next season should they win in the league at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1990 to open an eight-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea.

Kane has been sidelined for three weeks since suffering the injury in a 4-1 win at Bournemouth.

However, fears the England internatonal's place at the World Cup could even be put at risk proved unfounded with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino hailing his "fantastic" recovery.

Son Heung-min takes Kane's place up front hoping to continue his hot streak of seven goals in his last five games for Spurs.

Chelsea have injury problems of their own as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois misses out.

He is replaced by Willy Caballero, who conceded six as Spain ran riot over Argentina in midweek.

Cesc Fabregas returns in midfield, whilst Alvaro Morata is handed the chance to net his first Premier League goal in 2018 after ending his three-month goal drought as Chelsea beat Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals a fortnight ago.