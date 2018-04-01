Martin Luther King: a life in dates

Here are key dates in the life of US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., the pastor, Nobel Peace Prize winner and preacher of non-violence who was assassinated 50 years ago.

January 15, 1929: King is born in Atlanta in the southern state of Georgia.

June 18, 1953: He marries Coretta Scott and they go on to have four children.

December 1955: A pastor at the Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, King takes the lead of a year-long boycott against racial segregation on local buses. It results in an end to such segregation and earns him a national profile.

April 1963: Arrested after demonstrations against racial segregation, King writes his famous "Letter From a Birmingham Jail" in which he outlines his non-violent resistance to racism.

August 1963: King pronounces his inspiring "I Have a Dream" speech to about 250,000 people at the "March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom."

October 1964: Aged 35, he becomes the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner at the time for his non-violent resistance.

1966: King moves to the slums of Chicago to extend the civil rights movement into the north of the country.

1967: He denounces the war in Vietnam and expands his campaign against poverty in the United States.

April 4, 1968: King is assassinated at age 39 by James Earl Ray, who shoots King while he is standing on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tennessee.