Parker promoter accuses Joshua camp of wrap dirty tricks

Joseph Parker's promoter claimed the Anthony Joshua camp had tried to "unsettle" the New Zealander barely an hour before their world heavyweight title fight in Cardiff by complaining about his boxer's hand wraps.

Representatives from both camps are allowed to be present while hands are wrapped before the gloves are put on to satisfy themselves that nothing untoward has taken place.

David Higgins, Parker's promoter, came to the press seats at Cardiff's Principality Stadium while undercard fights were taking place, to tell reporters that a Welsh supervisor acting at behest of Joshua tried to get Parker's hand wrap changed.

Higgins said he then complained to Robert Smith, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, insisting Parker's hands were being wrapped just the same way as they had been for all the fighter's 24 previous professional fights.

"It was an attempt to unsettle us and disrupt our routine," Higgins said.

British boxer Joshua, the London 2012 Olympic champion, is putting his International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association titles on the line against Parker, the World Boxing Organisation champion.

Joshua boasts an unbeaten 20-fight professional record, while Parker is undefeated in his 24 contests as a pro.

This fight represents the first time two undefeated heavyweight champions have met for a world title in Britain.