Nowhere man: Bayern insist Lewandowski will not be Real Madrid player

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has played down rumours that star striker Robert Lewandowski could be leaving for Real Madrid this summer.

Speaking to Sky ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening, Rummenigge insisted that Lewandowski would be playing in Munich next season.

"We have not discussed selling Robert at all," said Rummenigge. "He will be a Bayern Munich player next season, I am willing to bet anything on that."

Reports in the Spanish media have repeatedly linked 29-year-old Lewandowski to Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Speculation has only increased since the Polish international changed his representative in February, hiring the services of Pini Zahavi, an Israeli agent with close ties to the Spanish giants.

Rummenigge added: "I think Real Madrid know that (Lewandowski) has a contract at Bayern for the next three years."