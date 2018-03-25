Stoch ends World Cup ski jump season with ninth victory

Pole Kamil Stoch, who had already wrapped up the overall title, won the last World Cup ski jump of the season on Sunday at Planica in Slovenia.

Stoch, who won his third Olympic gold when he took the Large Hill individual title in Pyeongchang in February, landed the longest jump of the day when he soared 245 metres in the first round. He went 234.5 metres in the second round for a total score of 455.6 points and his ninth World Cup victory of the season and the 31st of his career.

Austrian Stefan Kraft edged Norwegian Daniel Andre Tande for second place.

Results:

1. Kamil Stoch (POL) 455.6 pts (245.0/234.5 m)

2. Stefan Kraft (AUT) 440.1 (243.0/236.0)

3. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 439.6 (243.5/234.5)

4. Robert Johansson (NOR) 438.2 (237.0/228.0)

5. Andreas Stjernen (NOR) 429.4 (233.0/236.0)

6. Richard Freitag (GER) 427.9 (232.5/237.5)

7. Karl Geiger (GER) 426.9 (232.0/234.5)

8. Johann Andre Forfang (NOR) 424.1 (240.5/226.0)

8. Peter Prevc (SLO) 424.1 (235.0/232,0)

10. Junshiro Kobayashi (JPN) 423.2 (236.5/223.5)

Final overall World Cup standings:

1. Kamil Stoch (POL) 1,443 pts

2. Richard Freitag (GER) 1,070

3. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 985

4. Stefan Kraft (AUT) 881

5. Robert Johansson (NOR) 840

6. Andreas Wellinger (GER) 828

7. Johann Andre Forfang (NOR) 821

8. Andreas Stjernen (NOR) 665

9. Dawid Kubacki (POL) 633

10. Markus Eisenbichler (GER) 597