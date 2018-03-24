Ivory Coast vote in first senate elections

Ivory Coast voted Saturday in its first senatorial elections, boycotted by the opposition who have accused the electoral commission of bias.

The commission is due to announce the results by the end of Sunday.

However, the ruling Houphouetist Rally for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) coalition are expected to win a comfortable majority of seats in the face of independent candidates.

The opposition had called for a reform of the commission and for all votes - including future municipal and presidential elections - to be postponed.

The Senate was created in 2016 under a new constitution, following a referendum.

About 3,000 people died when rival supporters clashed on the streets of Abidjan following the disputed 2010 presidential elections.

Former president Laurent Gbagbo is currently on trial in The Hague accused of inciting the post-electoral violence after losing to bitter rival and current leader Alassane Ouattara.