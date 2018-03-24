Cambridge dominate Oxford in Boat Race

Cambridge University overpowered arch-rivals Oxford University to win the 164th Boat Race on London's River Thames on Saturday.

Victory saw the Light Blues send coach Sean Trapmore out on a winning note before he joins Great Britain's Olympic rowing programme.

From the start, they established an advantage and never looked like being passed as they extended their overall lead in the series, with Cambridge now having won 83 races to Oxford's 80.

"I really wanted the boys to do well and they stepped up," Trapmore told the BBC.

"They went out for it, consolidating the rhythm. They took it by the scruff of the neck from stroke one and I'm really pleased they went and fulfilled their potential."

Earlier, Cambridge also dominated the women's race with an experienced crew proving far too strong for their Dark Blue opponents in a seven-length victory.

Cambridge also won both reserve crew races to complete their first clean sweep of all four contests since 1997.