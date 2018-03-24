Wozniacki urges action on threatening fans

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki lashed out Saturday at fans who threatened her family as she slumped to a three-set defeat to Monica Puig at the Miami Open on Friday night.

In a Twitter post, the Danish star called on Miami Open organizers to act after fans threatened her parents and swore at the niece and nephew of her fiance, David Lee.

"I am fully aware that tennis is a game of wins and losses," Wozniacki said in her Twitter post. "However, during the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death upon my mom and dad, called me names that I can't repeat here" and swore at her fiance's 10-year-old niece and nephew, she said.

"Meanwhile security and staff did nothing to prevent this and even accepted this to take place. While I always encourage fans to cheer for their favorite player, and I thrive on a challenging atmosphere, when certain lines are crossed, it makes tennis miserable for both competitors.

"I hope the Miami Open chooses to take this seriously because it's a horrible example to set for the next generation of tennis players and fans," she concluded.

Lee, who played 12 years in the NBA, also tweeted on Saturday, saying it was a "disgusting atmosphere" in Miami.

"Hope something can be done to prevent this from happening again!" he wrote.

Puerto Rico's Puig, who won Olympic gold in Rio, failed to win a game in the first set but rallied to beat Wozniacki 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a tournament she calls her hometown event.