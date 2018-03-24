Japan's Takanashi breaks all-time record with 54th World Cup win

Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi clinched the all-time record for most World Cup wins with her first victory of the season in Oberstdorf on Saturday.

The 21-year-old broke out of her tie with Austrian men's great Gregor Schlierenzauer by edging out Daniela Iraschko-Stolz in the penultimate event of the season.

"I'm very happy about my win today and proud of my 54th victory in World Cup," Takanashi told fis-ski.com.

"I still made small mistakes especially on my second jump, but at the same time, I was a bit lucky with weather conditions."

Takanashi, a four-time overall champion, kept her hopes of finishing second this year alive.

She leapt out to 100.5 metres on her first jump and a solid second effort secured victory by three points ahead of Austria's Iraschko-Stolz.

Norwegian Maren Lundby, who has already been crowned as the overall World Cup champion, completed the podium in third place.

The season ends with another competition in Oberstdorf.

Results:

1. Sara Takanashi (JPN) 227.1 pts (100.5 + 96.5 metres), 2. Daniela Iraschko-Stolz (AUT) 224.1 (101.0 + 101.0), 3. Maren Lundby (NOR) 221.7 (93.5 + 95.5), 4. Carina Vogt (GER) 210.6 (93.5 + 94.5), 5. Yuki Ito (JPN) 205.2 (94.5 + 92.0)

Overall World Cup standings:

1. Maren Lundby (NOR) 1280 points, 2. Katharina Althaus (GER) 892, 3. Sara Takanashi (JPN) 816, 4. Yuki Ito (JPN) 621, 5. Irina Avvakumova (RUS) 551