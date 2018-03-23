Djokovic sent packing by Paire in Miami

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic fell at the first hurdle in the Miami Open on Friday, beaten 6-3, 6-4 by France's Benoit Paire in the second round.

It was another setback for the Serbian star as he bids to return from the elbow injury that sidelined him for six months and finally saw him have "minor" surgical intervention after a disappointing Australian Open.

Paire broke Djokovic at love to seal the win, Djokovic dumping a backhand into the net on the Frenchman's first match point.

Paire broke Djokovic in the seventh game of the opening set -- part of a run of five straight games that saw him take a 6-3, 1-0 lead.

Djokovic, the former world number one now ranked 12th in the world, dug deep to escape a 0-40 hole and hold serve in the second game of the second set before Paire broke him for a 4-2 lead.

Djokovic responded with his first break of the match to put the set back on serve, but simply had no answer in the final game.