Injured Cavendish out of Commonwealth Games

The injuries picked up by the Isle of Man sprint ace Mark Cavendish in a Milan-San Remo horror fall last week have ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games, his Dimension Data team confirmed on Friday.

Cavendish hit a traffic island bollard head on at high speed last Saturday landing heavily after doing a mid-air summersault, but avoiding long-term or serious injury.

"I am hugely disappointed to have to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games," said the 32-year-old sprinter who broke a rib and hurt his ankle in the fall.

The Commonwealth Games are being held on Australia's Gold Coast April 4-15, and Cavendish had been scheduled to compete in the road race where a bunch sprint would likely have handed the Manxman a gold medal.

"I am immensely proud to represent the Isle of Man and was looking forward to a successful Games with the team. However, unfortunately it’s just come a little too soon in my recovery," said Cavendish, who has more Tour de France stage wins, 30 to date, than any other active cyclist.

"It’s ultimately positive news that there’s been no serious damage sustained following the crash," said the Dimension Data rider who has fallen three times already this season.