Williamson hits record ton as NZ extend lead

Kane Williamson carved out a New Zealand record 18th century as he extended the Black Caps' commanding first innings lead over England on a rain-hit day two of the first Test on Friday.

At tea in Auckland, the New Zealand captain was not out on 100 with Henry Nicholls on 36 for a lead of 139 runs, after England crumbled to be all out for 58 on day one.

New Zealand resumed on Friday at 175 for three with Williamson and Nicholls calmly adding 22 runs in 40 minutes, enough time for the skipper to reach his historic hundred, before rain drove the players from the field.

Tea was taken 30 minutes early, although the weather had cleared by then.

Williamson began day two on 91 and faced 25 deliveries before he clipped James Anderson through the gully for a single to bring up his milestone century, after sharing the previous record with team-mate Ross Taylor and the late Martin Crowe.

He scored his first Test century on debut -- 131 against India at Ahmedabad in 2010 -- and now, in his 64th Test, averages 51.50.

Nicholls has added 12 to his overnight 24 and put on 74 with Williamson for the fourth wicket.