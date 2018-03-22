Valverde back on top after stage 4 win at Tour of Catalonia

Spain's Alejandro Valverde claimed his second stage victory in three days at the Tour of Catalonia to regain his spot at the top of the overall standings.

Valverde, also the winner of stage two, showed his sprinting prowess again by passing Team Sky's Egan Bernal in a dramatic final straight to finish in 4 hours, 25 minutes and 54 seconds.

Bernal crossed the line in the same time, having pulled away from fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana, who came in six seconds later for third.

Belgium's Thomas De Gendt, who wore the leader´s jersey after winning the third stage on Wednesday, had earlier struggled on the climb of La Molina and been left behind.

Valverde's win puts him 19 seconds ahead of second-placed Bernal and 26 seconds clear of Quintana in the overall classification.

The Tour of Catalonia continues on Friday with the fifth stage between Llivia and Vielha Val D'Aran. The race ends on Sunday.