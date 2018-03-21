Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway shows until year end

Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday extended a run on Broadway until December as the rock legend's unusually intimate shows keep fetching top dollar.

It marks the third extension by Springsteen, who started the performances in October in the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre.

Excluding several breaks, Springsteen will perform four to five shows weekly until his new closing date of December 15.

The show by Springsteen, who for decades has sold out arenas, has become one of the hottest tickets on Broadway, often drawing more than blockbuster musical "Hamilton" on the resale market.

Springsteen has tried to prevent ticket scalping through a new fan verification system by Ticketmaster but many fans have nonetheless been distraught by resale prices that can run up to $1,000.

Announcing the extension of his show on Facebook, Springsteen said that only fans who previously signed up for verification but could not buy tickets would be invited to the latest round, for which prices begin at $75 a seat.

The 68-year-old balladeer of the working class has earned a reputation for marathon, free-wheeling concerts with his E Street Band.

By contrast, Springsteen on Broadway performs alone with a piano and guitar, with a career-spanning setlist that changes little each night.